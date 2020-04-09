Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:37 IST
Will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: Misbehaviour with doctors, nurses won't be tolerated, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the people who misbehave with doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients will strictly be punished. It needs to be understood that doctors and nurses are saving our lives. They a...

COVID-19: Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis.

COVID-19 Rajasthan govt makes wearing masks mandatory in urban areas, mandis....

England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises 765 to 7,248

The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose 765 to 7,248, up from 6,483 day before, The Sun newspaper reported.NHS England, which supplies the figures each day, did not confirm the numbers and could not explain why the figures had ...

COVID-19: Goa police issues advisory for WhatsApp users to combat fake news

The Goa Police have issued an advisory for the users and admins of WhatsApp in an attempt to fight fake news even as the country battles with COVID-19. The police in its circular has issued a list of instructions and has asked people to not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020