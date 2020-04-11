Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs DCPs to provide sufficient security to healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:25 IST
Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directs DCPs to provide sufficient security to healthcare personnel treating COVID-19 patients: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi