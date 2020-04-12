Centre has enough grains in godowns for nine months of PDS supply to over 81 cr beneficiaries: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
