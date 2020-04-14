Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in morning, tests positive for COVID-19: Official.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:49 IST
Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in morning, tests positive for COVID-19: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
