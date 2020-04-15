Meghalaya reports first COVID-19 death, 69-year-old doctor dies of disease: CM Conrad Sangma.

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Todays world seems to be filled with uncertainty, isolation, and panic. It is a critical time for the world to grapple with the pandemic and everyone needs to play a key role in stopping it fr...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies from longstanding health issueNew York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of...
Solutions include HGS DigiBOTS and WorkHome solutions designed to help businesses manage call volume, reduce wait times, and deliver great customer service while supporting employee needs CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 PRNewswire -- Hinduja Globa...
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join artistes from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out against the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his par...