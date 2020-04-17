Of 28,340 tests COVID-19 done on Thursday, 23,932 conducted at 183 labs under ICMR network, rest done at 80 pvt labs: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:36 IST
