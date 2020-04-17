In Haryana's COVID-19 non-containment zones, industries including Maruti in Manesar can resume ops in phased manner: Dy CM Chautala.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:10 IST
