Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 1,099 with 78 new cases: Health official.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:59 IST
Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 1,099 with 78 new cases: Health official.

Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 patients rises to 1,099 with 78 new cases: Health official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-'Zlatan fever' hits Hammarby as striker trains with club again

Swedish club Hammarby got another dose of Zlatan fever on Friday when the AC Milan striker once again trained with the top-flight Stockholm side in which he owns a stake.The club and their fans would love to see Ibrahimovic, who also traine...

L'Oreal donates 60,000 litres of hand sanitizers to aid coronavirus fight

Personal care firm LOreal on Friday announced that it will donate over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to contribute towards the nations fight against the coronavirus pandemic. LOral Indias operations team will donate hand san...

Warriors book: Golden State tried to trade Curry multiple times

There was a time in 2011 when the Splash Brothers were destined to be classified as one mans trash. But the now-treasured Golden State Warriors legacy built around one of the best scoring backcourts in league history was protected when trad...

Counterfeiters cashing in on coronavirus

The European Unions police agency is warning that counterfeiters are cashing in on the coronavirus by selling products ranging from fake tests to substandard face masks. Underscoring the ability of organized crime gangs to quickly adapt to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020