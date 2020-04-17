NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20: Govt NAM ANBANB

... ...
Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...
Virtually doubling the timeframe for recognizing a loan as a non-performing asset NPA, the Reserve Bank announced an asset classification standstill for March-May, giving one more benefit to borrowers hurt by the impact of the COVID-19 pand...
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trumps response to the coronavirus crisis, accusing him of passing the buck to the states and favoring big business over communities hardest hit. Cuom...
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 575 on Friday, up from 525 the day before, while the number of new cases declined slightly and scientists warned that infections were now mainly happening among family members. The daily ta...
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana have risen to 135, said the State Health Department on Friday. The total active number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 135 in Haryana. Eighty six patients have recovered while two others succum...