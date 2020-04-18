A company or an individual from a country sharing land borders with India can invest only under 'govt approval route': DPIIT.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:30 IST
A company or an individual from a country sharing land borders with India can invest only under 'govt approval route': DPIIT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India