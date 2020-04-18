Number of coronavirus cases in Delhi mounts to 1,893, death toll rises to 43: Authorities.

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday ordered that all the courts in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall treat cases of domestic abuse as urgent and proceed with the matters in accordance with the circulars is...
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday warned that more coronavirus cases could come up at packed dormitories that house foreign workers, including several Indian nationals. Lee said that while efforts have been made to break ...
Congress partys Andhra unit working president Tulasi Reddy on Saturday said the State government has failed in handling the coronavirus pandemic properly. Talking to media persons, Reddy said that the Central governments announcement of red...
Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and fo...