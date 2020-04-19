Every rank has been told to maintain contact diary on daily basis; all collective training has been stopped: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:22 IST
