Karnataka Cabinet decides to continue COVID-19 lockdown norms in the state till May 3 without any relaxation: Law Minister J C Madhuswamy | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:39 IST
(Eds: Adds words) Karnataka Cabinet decides to continue COVID-19 lockdown norms in the state till May 3 without any relaxation: Law Minister J C Madhuswamy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
