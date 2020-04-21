Odisha to provide assistance of Rs 50 lakh to families of health workers who die fighting COVID-19: CM Naveen Patnaik.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:58 IST
Odisha to provide assistance of Rs 50 lakh to families of health workers who die fighting COVID-19: CM Naveen Patnaik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Naveen Patnaik