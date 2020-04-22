SC dismisses plea of Christian Michel, arrested in AgustaWestland case, seeking interim bail citing coronavirus risk in Tihar jail.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:39 IST
SC dismisses plea of Christian Michel, arrested in AgustaWestland case, seeking interim bail citing coronavirus risk in Tihar jail.
