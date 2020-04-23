Sections of our society, especially farmers, labourers, migrant workers, face acute hardship due to lockdown: Sonia Gandhi at CWC.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:50 IST
Sections of our society, especially farmers, labourers, migrant workers, face acute hardship due to lockdown: Sonia Gandhi at CWC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi