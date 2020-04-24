After a few days, Delhi govt to seek permission from Centre to allow it conduct plasma therapy on serious COVID-19 patients: CM KejriwalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:23 IST
After a few days, Delhi govt to seek permission from Centre to allow it conduct plasma therapy on serious COVID-19 patients: CM Kejriwal
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi