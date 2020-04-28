BJP chief J P Nadda asks party's UP unit to take action against MLA Suresh Tewari for his remarks allegedly targetting Muslims: Party sources.

Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt wont return to the Kansas City Chiefs, he confirmed on his Instagram account. Colquitt, who spent 15 seasons in Kansas City, is being released. He had one year remaining on a three-year, 7.5 million deal signe...
Former Andhra Bank chief Suresh N Patel will take over as the vigilance commissioner in the anti-corruption watchdog CVC on Wednesday, officials said. The post of vigilance commissioner has been lying vacant for over 10 months.Patel will be...
Violent protests against growing economic hardship erupted in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze after a night of rioting that left one demonstrator dead, according to security and medical sources. A collapse in ...
A day after a Supreme Court staffer tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 36 Delhi police personnel engaged in the security of the top court have been sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, sources said. Besides...