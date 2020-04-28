Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP chief J P Nadda asks party's UP unit to take action against MLA Suresh Tewari for his remarks allegedly targetting Muslims: Party sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:11 IST
BJP chief J P Nadda asks party's UP unit to take action against MLA Suresh Tewari for his remarks allegedly targetting Muslims: Party sources.

BJP chief J P Nadda asks party's UP unit to take action against MLA Suresh Tewari for his remarks allegedly targetting Muslims: Party sources.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs release longtime P Colquitt

Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt wont return to the Kansas City Chiefs, he confirmed on his Instagram account. Colquitt, who spent 15 seasons in Kansas City, is being released. He had one year remaining on a three-year, 7.5 million deal signe...

Ex-Andhra Bank chief Suresh N Patel to take over as vigilance commissioner on Wednesday

Former Andhra Bank chief Suresh N Patel will take over as the vigilance commissioner in the anti-corruption watchdog CVC on Wednesday, officials said. The post of vigilance commissioner has been lying vacant for over 10 months.Patel will be...

Protester killed as unrest rocks Lebanon's Tripoli

Violent protests against growing economic hardship erupted in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze after a night of rioting that left one demonstrator dead, according to security and medical sources. A collapse in ...

Thirty six Delhi police personnel deployed at SC sent on home quarantine

A day after a Supreme Court staffer tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 36 Delhi police personnel engaged in the security of the top court have been sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, sources said. Besides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020