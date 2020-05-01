Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt is sending 40 buses today (Friday) to Kota (Rajasthan) to bring back our students: CM Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:19 IST
Delhi govt is sending 40 buses today (Friday) to Kota (Rajasthan) to bring back our students: CM Kejriwal.

Delhi govt is sending 40 buses today (Friday) to Kota (Rajasthan) to bring back our students: CM Kejriwal.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Won’t stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good. The announcement came days after the center said th...

COVID-9: No petrol, ration in Goa to those not wearing masks

The Goa government has decided that people not wearing masks will not be given fuel at petrol pumps or ration at fair price shops in the state. The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Executive Committee SEC chaired by Chief Se...

Rescue chopper with 7 onboard crashes in mountains in South Korea, no fatalities

A rescue helicopter with seven people on board, including a patient, crashed in mountains in South Korea on Friday, national media reported. While the rescue workers did not sustain injuries as a result of the crash, the patient and a perso...

French rail company SNCF expects 3 bln euro coronavirus revenue hit

Frances state-owned SNCF railways company estimates it will lose at least 3 billion euros 3.3 billion in revenue as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Les Echos daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Strikes over gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020