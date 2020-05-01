Shramik special train carrying migrant labourers departed for Bhopal from Nashik in Maharashtra at 9.30 pm : Central Railway.PTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:55 IST
Shramik special train carrying migrant labourers departed for Bhopal from Nashik in Maharashtra at 9.30 pm : Central Railway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal
- Nashik
- Maharashtra
- Central Railway
ALSO READ
120 cases registered against violators of lockdown in last 24 hours in Bhopal
Domestic helps in Bhopal's Aradhana Nagar call for govt help amid lockdown
2 more gas tragedy victims die of COVID-19 in Bhopal; toll 7
Two held for raping minor in Bhopal
COVID-19: 12-day-old girl tests positive in Bhopal in MP