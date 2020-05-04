Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twelve people, including a CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases 179: Officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:54 IST
Twelve people, including a CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases 179: Officials.

Twelve people, including a CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases 179: Officials.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat test; Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia's coronavirus battle and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.President queries Tanzania coronavirus kits after goat testCoronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli on Sunday because he said they had retur...

Ensure seamless inter-state truck movement during lockdown: Centre to states

The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked states and union territories to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement, saying it is necessary for supply of essentials and keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the COVI...

TAIPA says industry needs clarity on resuming construction, installation of new telecom towers

Industry body TAIPA is awaiting clarity on the issue of whether work on construction and installation of new telecom towers can resume, amid significant easing of nationwide curbs aimed at reopening businesses and fuelling Indias economic e...

Realtors start construction in Gurugram, waiting for permission in Noida, Gr. Noida

Construction activities have resumed in some real estate projects in Gurugram with existing labour force, but builders in Noida and Greater Noida are waiting for permission from the local administration, according to industry bodies. Howeve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020