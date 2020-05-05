MEA to designate State/UT wise nodal officers who will co-ordinate with nodal officers from states: Govt on return of stranded Indians.

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...
The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...
The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...
New Delhi, May 5 PTI An overwhelming 87 per cent of urban Indians have given high ratings to the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a survey by Ipsos.  The multinational market research ...
The United States and Britain on Tuesday formally launched a first round of negotiations aimed at reaching a free trade agreement, pledging to work at an accelerated pace to reach a deal that will significantly boost trade and investment. T...
The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases rose by a record 3,900 on Tuesday and the death toll topped the 1,500-mark with nearly 200 more fatalities, even as the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said fighting coronavirus is no rocket scienc...
ESL One Cologne 2020 will go on this summer without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday. Additionally, IEM Melbourne, which was scheduled for August, will not be held this year.We have ...