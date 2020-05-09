Not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is injustice to migrant labourers; will create further hardship for them: HM Amit Shah to Mamata.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 10:06 IST
Not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is injustice to migrant labourers; will create further hardship for them: HM Amit Shah to Mamata.
