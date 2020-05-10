Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, under observation at cardio-thoracic ward: Sources

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, under observation at cardio-thoracic ward: SourcesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:11 IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward, according to Sources.
Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining about chest pain (File pic) pic.twitter.com/a38ajJDNQP— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
Further details awaited.
