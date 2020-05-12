Medicines supplied by India have infused new hopes in the world which is fighting battle of life and death: PM Modi.

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...
The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...
Maharashtra on Tuesday confirmed 1,026 more COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, taking the state tally of people infected with the virus to 24,427. The tally also includes 921 deaths, the health department said. 426 new corona positive cases and ...
Several doctors and nurses of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Tuesday thanked the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee  DSGMC for providing them accommodation and other facilities during the lockdown. The DSGMC has provided she...
Egypt has received 2.77 billion in emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund, its state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a senior central bank source.The IMF had had approved the funds on Monday in an effort to help Eg...
The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the state government about the arrangements made to bring back 19 lakh migrant workers currently stranded in Gujarat and some southern states. A division bench of justice Sangeet Lodah and justic...