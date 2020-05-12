Left Menu
India deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address woes of migrant workers: Congress to PM.

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Putin's spokesman becomes fifth senior Russian official to get coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as a new surge in infections gave Russia the third highest number of reported cases in the world after the United St...

India, Denmark vow to jointly combat COVID-19, share info on testing kits and vaccines

India and Denmark on Tuesday discussed the threat posed by COVID-19 to a globally connected world and vowed to jointly fight the pandemic by exchanging information on medical research, testing kits and development of vaccines. The two cou...

Special package of Rs 20 lakh cr will make India a fully self-reliant country: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing the big financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore, giving major relief to the industrial sector, particularly MSMEs, which will lead to ma...

Goa CM hails PM for Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to reinvigorate the economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown. The package, which am...
