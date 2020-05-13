Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area cross 1,000-mark with 66 new cases, death toll reaches 40: civic official.

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
India has ordered new machines from the UK to control locust swarms that can destroy crops on the India-Pakistan border, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday. Unfazed by the COVID-19 crisis, government officials...
El Al Israel Airlines called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rescue it on Wednesday, rejecting what it said were impossible conditions for state-backed loans. Israels government is demanding an overhaul of El Al, including l...
The SP 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.The Dow Jones Industri...
In a significant move, the Indian Army is considering a proposal under which personnel from paramilitary forces would be allowed to serve in the force for a short duration. The Indian Army is considering a proposal called Inverse Induction ...