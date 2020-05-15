Left Menu
HC seeks Delhi govt stand on pleas challenging levy of 70 pc special corona fees on liquor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:25 IST
Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Britain approves Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

Britain has given the green light to Abbott Laboratories to produce a COVID-19 antibody test, shortly after it gave the same approval to Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding, health officials said on Friday.Mass antibody testing with millions of k...

'Legitimate defensive position': Afghanistan on offensive operations against Taliban

Afghanistan has defended its decision to launch offensive operations against the Taliban following terror attacks in several parts of country that killed scores of people. Recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan have widely been condemned b...

Land conflicts flare across Asia during coronavirus lockdowns

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lockdowns to contain the novel coronavirus in Asia have made farmers and indigenous people more vulnerable to losing their land, according to land rights activists who are backin...

Automation Anywhere's Industry-leading Cloud-native RPA Platform Available on Amazon Web Services in India

- Industrys only cloud-native and web-based RPA platform now on AWS across India BANGALORE, May 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation RPA, today announced general availability of its indu...
