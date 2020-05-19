Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases; 43 more deaths take toll to 800: BMC.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Schools in Ontario, Canadas most populous province, will not open at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday. All provincial schools were shut in mid-March in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, which...
The World Health Organizations head said on Tuesday he would keep leading the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhan...
This years Challenge Cup final, scheduled for July 18 at Wembley Stadium, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rugby Football League RFL said on Tuesday. Five rounds of the competition had been completed before rugby league ...
Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the number of infected to 199, officials said. All of them are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, a...