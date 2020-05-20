Artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India: MEA on Nepal releasing new map.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 270 new coronavirus cases -- 78 in Indore -- and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 5,735 and death toll to 267, health officials said. Chhatarpur district recorded its first two coronavirus cas...
Homicides in Mexico hit record levels in the first four months of 2020, climbing by 2.4 from the same period last year, official data showed on Wednesday, dealing a setback to the governments efforts to restore order. President Andres Manue...
Indias Hero Motors Company HMC Group has backed the UKs new Cycle to Work scheme, launched as part of a wider plan to ease Britain out of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown without overcrowding the public transport network. Under the scheme, th...
A 55-year-old farmer in Germany has been convicted of drowning his wife in liquid manure in 2018, after a court dismissed his claim that she fell into a slurry pit by accident. German news agency dpa reported that the Augsburg regional cour...