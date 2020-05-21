Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total number climbs to 1,449: Officials.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
Hundreds of civilians, including three aid workers, were killed in a series of tribal clashes in villages in South Sudans vast Jonglei state, the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC said on Thursday.The territory of South Sudan ha...
A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...
The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages on Thursday, hampered by torn down power lines and widespread f...
Britain will buy 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott and will roll them out to health workers from next week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. The antibody tests - also known as serology tests - show wh...