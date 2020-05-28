Left Menu
NHRC notices to Railways, Union Home Secy, govts of Guj, Bihar over hardships faced by migrants onboard trains: Official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:27 IST
Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Latest News

Soccer-Austrian leaders Linz docked six points for breaking coronavirus rules

Austrian league leaders LASK Linz have had six points deducted for breaking coronavirus rules regarding training sessions, the APA news agency and other Austrian media said on Thursday. Linz were reported to the leagues disciplinary tribuna...

Spain's COVID-19 deaths edge up to 27,119

Spains Health Ministry said recorded deaths from the coronavirus reached 27,119 on Thursday, rising by just one for the second day in a row as authorities fine-tune a new methodology for logging cases and deaths.Just 38 deaths were reported...

Libya's Tripoli govt says 30 migrants killed in revenge attack

The family of a Libyan people trafficker killed 30 migrants in revenge for his death, Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA said on Thursday. The GNA interior ministry said in a statement that 26 Bangladeshi an...

U.S. Senator Kaine tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday that he and his wife Anne have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, but that doctors were not able to diagnose the disease early on due to a shortage of COVID-19 tests.We each tested positiv...
