242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1; 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar: Officials.PTI | Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:04 IST
