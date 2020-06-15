Road built by BRO in Lipulekh is very much in Indian territory: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Nepal border issue.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 12:09 IST
Road built by BRO in Lipulekh is very much in Indian territory: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Nepal border issue.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Indian
- Lipulekh
- Nepal
ALSO READ
Sizeable number of Chinese troops moved into eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh
France to ensure timely delivery of Rafale despite COVID-19 challenges: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh, French Minister agree to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation
Sizeable number of Chinese troops moved into eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh
Talks with China positive, will continue: Rajnath Singh