All parties should forget political differences and work together for people of Delhi: HM Amit Shah after all-party meet on COVID-19.

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...
Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...
The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...
A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...
Sudanese war crimes suspect said on Monday that charges mentioned on his arrest warrant are untrue, during an initial appearance at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.The suspect, who had previously been identified in court docum...
King Mohammed VI of Morocco has undergone successful surgery in Rabat for a heart rhythm disorder, state news agency MAP reported Monday. The king, 56, was treated for a disorder known as atrial flutter, a non-life-threatening condition in ...
Rohingya refugees attempting to reach Malaysia by boat from Bangladesh are being held hostage by human traffickers who have demanded large ransoms from their relatives with threats of violence, according to several families and aid organiza...
A U.S. fighter plane crashed off the coast of northeast England on Monday, sparking a search and rescue operation for the pilot in the North Sea.The U.S. Air Force said the F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing crashed at around 0940 local...