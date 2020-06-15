Left Menu
Pak asked to ensure return of two Indian officials along with official car to Indian High Commission in Islamabad immediately: Sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:08 IST
India evacuates 156 nationals from Sri Lanka

As many as 156 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka were flown back home on Monday under the third phase of a mega evacuation exercise. National carrier Air India brought back the citizens in its AI-1202 flight from Colombo to Kochi and B...

SAI uses AI to organise first-ever online CEP exam for coaches from India and neighbouring countries

In a first of its kind, the Sports Authority of India SAI used artificial intelligence to conduct an online exam for aspiring coaches from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Malaysia. The exam was conducted following an extensive 21-day online Co...

E-com giants yet to submit full documents or respond on use of plastic:CPCB to NGT

E-commerce giants against whom a petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal to stop them from allegedly using excessive plastic for packaging have either not submitted complete documents regarding the quantity of plastic consump...

Roof insulation for COVID-19 coaches in high temperature areas: Railways

The Railways will insulate the roofs of COVID-19 isolation coaches deployed in areas which experience high temperatures to make their interiors cooler and more comfortable for patients, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said Monday. The Railw...
