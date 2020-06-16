Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior military officials of India and China currently meeting to defuse situation in Ladakh:Army.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:04 IST
Senior military officials of India and China currently meeting to defuse situation in Ladakh:Army.

Senior military officials of India and China currently meeting to defuse situation in Ladakh:Army.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie B side Venezia halt training after positive COVID-19 test

Italian second-tier side Venezia has suspended training after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement. The Serie B side where are due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the thre...

UK unemployment rising 'faster than Great Depression'

The number of people in the UK claiming job-related benefits increased by a monthly 23.3 in May to 2.8 million, according to official figures released Tuesday that likely underestimate the toll on the labor market of the coronavirus lockdow...

Singapore reports 151 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers

Singapore confirmed 151 new COVID-19 cases among foreign workers on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 40,969, as the city-state gears up to begin the second phase of its reopening of businesses. The new cases included 149 foreign...

Swiss economy could lose more $100 billion due to coronavirus - govt

Switzerlands economy could lose almost 100 billion Swiss francs 105 billion in output due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday. The government expects 2020 GDP to be around 652 billion francs, down fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020