India and China have agreed to take steps to cool down situation at border through dialogue and consultation: Chinese foreign ministry.

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....
Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...
As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -  to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...
Former Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun has been detained on accusations of inflating the companys balance sheet and revenues to make it appear stronger and more attractive for investors and customers, prosecutors said in a statement o...
The Haryana government will soon issue an order fixing the cost of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. Vij said that he had discussed the modalities with senior officials of his department and ...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday called a high-level meeting with officials of the water resources department after Nepal stopped all repair work of river embankments in Bihar on the India-Nepal border.The Bihar government has a...
Zimbabwean solar power company Centragrid plans to increase generation capacity to 25 megawatts MW by October 2021, helping the country chip away at a huge electricity deficit that has hurt mines and kept households in the dark for hours. T...