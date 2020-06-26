West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM Modi to intervene and advise Coal Ministry not to wind up its subordinate offices in Kolkata.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:22 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM Modi to intervene and advise Coal Ministry not to wind up its subordinate offices in Kolkata.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Coal Ministry
- West Bengal
- Modi
ALSO READ
Surgical strike at corruption must, transparency and accountability have to be followed: WB Governor to Mamata Banerjee
Urge Mamata Banerjee to be responsive in humane manner: West Bengal Governor
CM Mamata Banerjee lauds Bengal's 'indomitable' spirit in times of crisis
Ladakh face-off: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend all-party meet convened by PM Narendra Modi on Friday: TMC sources.
Availability of beds in private, govt hospitals needs to be updated daily: Mamata Banerjee