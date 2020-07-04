Coronavirus case count in Ahmedabad rises to 21,715 with 172 new cases, death toll in the district goes up by nine to 1,475: officials.

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
The Vancouver Whitecaps opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed as the Canadian sides departure for the Orlando-based competition was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests, the league said on...
Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batras counsel has claimed that the allegations levelled against his client by former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma are completely baseless, false and untenable. Sharm...
The number of COVID-19 casesin Aurangabad reached 6,513 as 249 people tested positive onSaturday, while 14 deaths reported during the day took thetoll to 300, an official saidOf the 249 cases, 174 are from Aurangabad city and 74from rural a...
Vice President Mike Pence has long played the straight man to Donald Trump, translating the presidents bombast into more measured, calming language. His job has become even more difficult. As coronavirus cases spike across large parts of th...