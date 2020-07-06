SC expunges adverse remarks of Delhi HC against NIA made in its order while dealing with bail plea of Navlakha.

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment. ...
An Israeli official flagged a possible security risk on Monday following a U.S. move to allow American providers to sell clearer satellite images of Israel and the Palestinian territories.Under a 1997 U.S. regulation known as the Kyl-Bingam...
American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested shes been disguising her growing baby bump with her fashion choices. According to ENews, earlier this week, British Vogue published a sto...
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirEsportsXO, a leading online gaming portal, announced the finals of its much anticipated PUBG event - The XO Cup, between 7 to 10 July, 2020. With a prize pool of INR 50k, this event brings together over 4...
The MDMK on Monday alleged that the AIADMK government tried to hide excesses by police personnel that led to the deaths of a father-son duo at Sathankulam in southern Tamil Nadu. The Vaiko-led party said the directives and guidance of the M...