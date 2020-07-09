Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, arrested in Ujjain: Official.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
The ousted US attorney who was leading investigations into President Donald Trumps allies is set to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a private interview as the panel deepens its probe of politicization at the Justice Departme...
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the dev...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 60,000, setting single-day recordThe United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a c...
Three teenaged friends in Maharashtras Nagpur district have used their creative skills to raise funds for those at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 and for mentally challenged children and an orphanage here. Soumya Dalimya 17, a...