Tablighi Jamaat: Foreigners from Jordan, Sudan, US, Russia, Kazakhstan claimed trial before court, says lawyer.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:19 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Foreigners from Jordan, Sudan, US, Russia, Kazakhstan claimed trial before court, says lawyer.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tablighi Jamaat
- Russia
- Sudan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
ALSO READ
Trump, Pence not briefed on Russia's bounties to kill US troops: White House
Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bounties
Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases falls, death toll tops 9,000
Trump denies being told about Russian bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan
Health News Roundup: Russia's daily new coronavirus cases fall; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more