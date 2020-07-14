9 more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam, toll rises to 85; over 33 lakh affected in 28 districts: Officials.

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...
This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...
Without heeding to the nudge from the government to cut prices to address the demand slump, real estate industry groupings on Tuesday sought more sops from the policymakers to help the battered sector. Among other aspects, they are pushing ...
Nine more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Tuesday and 33 lakh people across 28 districts of the state are affected by the deluge, as per an official bulletin. Three persons died in Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia...
Basra Childrens Hospital which specialises in cancer treatment has cut admissions by half since May due to the novel coronavirus, its director said and is battling to keep children safe from infection with a new isolation ward and testing o...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 15,000 for the final rites of those who died of COVID-19, a decision taken after the Opposition TDP criticised the government for alleged inhuman handling of bodies ...