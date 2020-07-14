Left Menu
9 more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam, toll rises to 85; over 33 lakh affected in 28 districts: Officials.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:13 IST
9 more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam, toll rises to 85; over 33 lakh hit by deluge

Nine more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Tuesday and 33 lakh people across 28 districts of the state are affected by the deluge, as per an official bulletin. Three persons died in Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia...

