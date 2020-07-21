Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:15 IST
Why should Gujarat rule all states? says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in veiled attack on PM Narendra Modi over political turmoil in Rajasthan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Gujarat
- Rajasthan
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches app made by her govt for scanning documents, says it reflects patriotism.
Shooting for reality shows can resume in WB without audience: Mamata Banerjee
Shocked that Centre did away with topics like citizenship, federalism in the name of reducing CBSE course-load: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
We strongly object to CBSE's decision to drop important topics; HRD ministry should ensure vital lessons are not curtailed: Mamata Banerjee.
COVID-19: Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for 7 days, starting 5 pm Thursday, says CM Mamata Banerjee.