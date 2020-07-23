Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakhs of people will get access to clean drinking water, thousands of people will get employment: PM Modi on Manipur water project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:17 IST
Lakhs of people will get access to clean drinking water, thousands of people will get employment: PM Modi on Manipur water project.

Lakhs of people will get access to clean drinking water, thousands of people will get employment: PM Modi on Manipur water project.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China state media blasts Houston consulate shutdown as Trump election gambit

The U.S. governments order to China to shut its consulate in Houston is an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election, Chinese state media said in editorials on Thursday.The United States said on ...

Australia investigator in Citi cartel case raps colleague over personal email use

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG departed from correct process by sending sensitive documents to his personal email address, a colleague told a court on Thursday....

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine; now peace is being established in entire N-E region:PM.

Northeast has potential to become Indias growth engine now peace is being established in entire N-E regionPM....

Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board

Cricket Australia CA Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020