Veteran BJP leader LK Advani deposes before CBI special court in Lucknow in Babri mosque demolition case.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:47 IST
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani deposes before CBI special court in Lucknow in Babri mosque demolition case.
- READ MORE ON:
- LK Advani
- BJP
- CBI
- Lucknow
- Babri mosque
ALSO READ
BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients
Nimmagadda Ramesh should be allowed to function as SEC, says BJP
J-K LG condemns deadly attack on BJP leader in Bandipora
Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir
J&K: BJP protests against killing of party leader