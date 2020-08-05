ED gets custody of 3 persons, including main accused Swapna Suresh, in Kerala gold smuggling, money laundering case: Official.

The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oat...
Calling the foundation stone laying for Ram temple the most awaited moment of the past 500 years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Rams greatness but of Indias to...
The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday obtained the custody of three people, including main accused Swapna Suresh, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling-money laundering case, officials said. They agency got their custody from a...
Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, announced that it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI, to manufacture and sell Favipiravir tablets as a treatment option for patie...