A person should realise his mistake; we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC.

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73 today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...
... ...
... ...
Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic returned to a United Nations court on Tuesday to appeal his 2017 conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity during the Yugoslav Wars.Mladic is serving a life sentence after being found g...
A wave of attacks across Afghanistan on Tuesday left at least 12 dead and wounded scores, officials said, including a Taliban truck bombing in the countrys north that targeted a commando base for Afghan forces. The violence comes as expecta...
Former IPS officer Kuppusamy Annamalai joined the BJP on Tuesday, asserting that he will work to bring the nationalist spirit to Tamil Nadu.  Joining the BJP at its national headquarters here, Annamalai heaped praise on Prime Minister...
The rupee pared its early gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities. At the interbank forex market the domestic unit witnessed highly volatile trade. It opened o...