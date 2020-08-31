Left Menu
India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee: PM Narendra Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:17 IST
Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Postpone work on finalising health data management policy till discussion in Parl: Yechury to PM

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking postponement of work on the Health Data Management Policy HDMP and stating that a structured discussion on it was necessary before such a policy...

Kohli leads sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all. Mukherjee, who served as the 13th p...

Oncquest Laboratories acquires Indian facilities of Quest Diagnosts from Strand

Diagnostics chain Oncquest Laboratories on Monday said it has acquired Indian facilities of Quest Diagnostics, from clinical research and diagnostics company Strand Life SciencesThe company, however, did not provide any financial details of...

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...
